Migrants row: Bihar delegation holds talks with TN officials

Asked about the meeting, the Bihar Rural Development Secretary said, "We are very satisfied. We are very thankful to the Tamil Nadu government for extending full cooperation. We also met four office bearers of Bihar association. They told us that they are talking to many people (workers) from Bihar. They have also visited many places where Bihar workers are living. They were told that such incidents never took place. They passed the information to us."

"Information suggests that fake videos emanated from Tirupur and Coimbatore. So, we have planned to visit those places, " Balamurugan added.