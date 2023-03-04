Migrants row: Bihar delegation holds talks with TN officials

CHENNAI: A delegation of Bihar bureaucrats on Saturday visited the city and held discussions with Tamil Nadu government officials regarding the safety of the Bihari workers living in the state.
The visiting bureaucrats expressed satisfaction at the cooperation offered by TN government and suggested confidence building measures to allay the doubts triggered by fake videos in the minds of Bihari workers living in Tamil Nadu.
Addressing media persons in the company of Tamil Nadu public secretary D Jagannathan, Bihar Rural Development Secretary D Balamurugan said, "We met the police officers, other officials and Bihar association office bearers and also spoke to Bihar workers living here over phone."
"Bihar and TN governments are fully working for them. Fake videos have raised some doubts in the minds of some workers. Some of them (workers) are assuming that it is an original video. Their doubts must be cleared. Some confidence building measures must be taken. This is our first day. We will be visiting more places and interacting with district officials," Balamurugan added.
Asked about the meeting, the Bihar Rural Development Secretary said, "We are very satisfied. We are very thankful to the Tamil Nadu government for extending full cooperation. We also met four office bearers of Bihar association. They told us that they are talking to many people (workers) from Bihar. They have also visited many places where Bihar workers are living. They were told that such incidents never took place. They passed the information to us."
"Information suggests that fake videos emanated from Tirupur and Coimbatore. So, we have planned to visit those places, " Balamurugan added.
Tamil Nadu public secretary D Jagannathan read out a letter Bihar Chief Secretary wrote to TN Chief Secretary reading, "The Government of Bihar is grateful to Tamil Nadu government for the support extended and assurance given regarding safety of Bihar workers living in Tamil Nadu. A cordial and harmonious relationship exists."
Jagannathan also added: "Intelligence reports stated that some people are trying to disturb harmony by spreading rumours. A peaceful situation prevails in Tamil Nadu."
Earlier in the day, a similar team from Jharkhand had visited four places apart from Chennai and presented a satisfactory report before leaving.
