Migrant labourers attack: Police book Annamalai for inciting violence

CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai held the ruling DMK party responsible for the ongoing stir over alleged attacks on migrant labourers in the state, the police have booked him on charges of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups.

The Cyber Crime Division have booked the BJP state unit chief under sections of inciting violence and promoting enmity between groups among others.

CCB (Central Crime Branch) have registered a case under sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different regional/language/caste groups) 505(1)(b)(intent to cause fear in public) and 505(1)(c) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote unrest on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per officials, a case is also registered against the BJP Bihar Twitter account holder over the incident.