Migrants safe in TN: Stalin warns of action against spreading rumours

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday called people spreading rumours about attack on migrant labourers in TN “anti-national”. He also assured safety to migrant labourers and condemned scaremongers engaging in such malicious campaign.

"It is highly condemnable that some people are doing politics in such a cheap manner on social media.Strict legal action will be taken against those who intentionally spread rumours, spread fear and panic," he said.

He further added that workers from other states need not worry and helpline numbers of police department are available.

The statement from the Chief Minister comes after rumours about attacks on migrant workers from Bihar spread across social media, which has led to panic among the workers.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday decided to send a team of senior state government officials to Tamil Nadu for looking into allegations of attacks on migrants, which snowballed into a major issue notwithstanding vehement denials by the Tamil Nadu government.