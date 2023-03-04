Amid rumours, TN police announce helplines for migrants

CHENNAI: After the Tamil Nadu police booked the editor of Hindi newspaper 'Dainik Bhaskar', owner of 'Tanveer Post' and a BJP spokesperson of UP for spreading false news stating that Hindi-speaking migrant workers are attacked in Tamil Nadu, the State Police Department has announced helpline numbers for north Indian workers to report if they overcome threats.

The helpline numbers were announced today to eliminate fear after videos circulated on social media that migrant workers are being attacked in various parts of Tamil Nadu.

Here are numbers announced by the Tamil Nadu police department:

1. 0421-2203313

2. 9498101300

3. 9498101320

Meanwhile, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) has stated that there has been no conflict between the local workers and the migrant workers in the State.