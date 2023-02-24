Vengaivayal incident: PIL filed in Supreme Court seeking SIT probe

CHENNAI: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed on Friday in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking transfer of investigation to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by the CBI/Retired SC Judge and to take action against the officials, who failed to prevent the Vengaivayal village incident.

The PIL is expected to come up soon for a hearing, according to reports.

The case regarding the Vengaivayal incident was handed over to the CB-CID police after the district police investigation into the matter.

Earlier, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) directed the Pudukkottai Collector and Superintendent of Police to submit the action taken report in connection with the Vengaivayal village incident.

The shocking incident of human excreta found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to the people of Dalit colony in the panchayat made headlines across the nation. The incident came to light in the third week of December last year after the government doctors advised the residents of the colony to check water contamination as many of them fell sick.

Already, the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had commenced a probe and conducted a field inspection. ers of VCK and Communist parties and several civil organisations have demanded the state government to raze down the water tank and build a new one for the victims.

On January 13, Popular Tamil film director Pa Ranjith slammed the Tamil Nadu police and alleged that the cops are threatening the victims to confess to the crime instead of investigating and trying to find the perpetrators responsible for contaminating an overhead water tank.