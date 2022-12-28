TN SC/STs commission takes inquiry into Pudukkottai case, seeks report

CHENNAI: Days after the caste atrocities against Dalits in Pudukottai's Vengaivayal village, the Tamil Nadu State Commission for SCs/STs took suo moto inquiry into the incident.

It sought a detailed report from district collector Kavitha Ramu and Superintendent of Police Vandita Pandey regarding the inhuman issue, besides appreciating their efforts for taking the Dalits into the village temple to end the decade-old caste discrimination.

Chairman of the commission and retired HC Judge P R Shivakumar, in a statement, said they have sought a detailed report, action taken report and measures taken to prevent such atrocities in the future from the district collector and SP.

The report should be submitted on or before January 31, 2023.

The atrocities against the Dalits came to light when the authorities recently visited the village to inquire into the complaint that human faeces were thrown in a water tank used by the Dalits and polluted it.

The officials learned that Dalits in the neighbouring Eraiyur village were not allowed into Ayyanar temple in the village.

Irked over this, the Collector accompanied by the SP immediately intervened and took the Dalits into the temple to end the caste discrimination.

The police department has booked a case against the intermediate castes under the provisions of SC/ST (prevention of atrocities) Act for denying entry to the Dalits into the temple and practising the double tumbler system.

Chairman of the commission applauded the efforts of the two officers for their immediate response to the caste discrimination.