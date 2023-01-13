Pudukottai water tank row: Social injustice continues, says Pa Ranjith

On January 11, the social monitoring committee of Tamil Nadu stated that it will visit the village today and will hold discussions with the Pudukkottai district collector and Superintendent of Police. Chief Minister M K Stalin also assured in the State Assembly that stringent action would be initiated against miscreants.

On December 27, Tamil Nadu police commenced a probe into the issue. People found that children were falling ill and when a doctor was consulted he informed them that there was contamination in the drinking water. When the water tank was inspected, it was found that a large quantity of human excreta was dropped in the water tank which was the reason behind the children falling ill. After the people living in the SC colony complained to the health authorities, the matter was reported to the district administration. The Collector of Pudukkottai and District Superintendent of Police and other officers were shocked when they found that the issue was much deeper. The village did not allow people from the Dalit community to pray in temples earmarked for the upper caste. The double tumbler system also existed in this village with Dalit people being given water and tea in separate tumblers in hotels. The district collector immediately took action and arrested a husband and wife duo who was running a restaurant where there was clear demarcation for the Dalit people