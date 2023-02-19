NCSC seeks report on Vengaivayal incident
CHENNAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has directed Pudukkottai Collector and Superintendent of Police to submit the action taken report in connection with Vengaivayal village incident.
The shocking incident of human excreta found dumped in the overhead water tank that supplies potable water to the people of Dalit colony in the panchayat made headlines across nation. The incident came to light in the third week of December last year after the government doctors advised the residents of the colony to check water contamination as many of them fell sick.
Acting on the complaint petition from Ullamurugu Muthu, executive president of Ambedkar People Movement, the Commission has decided to investigate into the matter in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution, a communique from the Commission issued to the Collector and SP read.
They have been asked to submit the action taken report within 15 days from the date of receiving the communication. The Commission sought details such as date of occurrence of the incident, victims’ names and names of perpetrators, copy of first information reported registered and charge sheet and details of compensation extended to the victims.
The Collector and SP have been cautioned that action would be taken against them as per legal provisions, if they fail to respond to the communication within the stipulated period, informed sources said.
Already the State Commission for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes had commenced a probe and conducted a field inspection. ers of VCK and Communist parties and several civil organisations have demanded the state government to raze down the water tank and build a new one for the victims.
