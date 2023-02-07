CB-CID officials interrogate 8 in Pudukottai water tank case

CHENNAI: The CB-CID wing of police on Tuesday investigated 8 persons in connection with the contamination of Vengai Valley overhead reservoir tank in Pudukottai district.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the CB-CID officials had ordered 8 people, including Panchayat Council Chairman Muttiah, Murali Raja Sudarsan and Muthukrishnan from Venkaivayal village, who are working as training constables in Pudukottai who appeared in person today at the Tiruchy CB-CID office.

On December 26, human excreta was mixed in the water tank located in Adi Dravidar residential colony in Pudukottai.

When after drinking the contaminated water, a few children fell ill and the doctor treating them asked the colony residents to check the water quality.

Residents of Vengaivasal in complained to the police after finding human excreta was dumped into the overhead water tank that supplies water to the colony.

A case was registered in Vellanur police station regarding this incident, a special investigation team was formed and so far 85 people have been investigated.

Meanwhile, DGP Sylendra Babu ordered the transfer of the case to CB-CID to intensify the investigation and quick identification and arrest of the those involved.

Following this, the special forces went door-to-door in Thaiyur village and investigated the public.