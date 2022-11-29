Identify person who leaked Daisy Saran-Suriya convo: Gayathri Raguram

CHENNAI: Suspended BJP functionary Gayathri Raguram on Tuesday categorically rejected that she leaked the controversial telephonic conversation between minority wing leader Daisy Saran and former OBC wing leader Suriya Siva.

She appealed to state president K Annamalai to probe into the issue and find out the person who leaked it to the media and demanded action against them for causing embarrassment to the party leadership.

Taking the issue to social media, the dance choreographer-turned-politician said she has been framed for leaking audio of Suriya and Daisy Saran’s telephonic conversation. “The truth is that I didnot record those conversations nor I was the first person to share the leaked audio to the people in BJP office,” said in a statement that she posted along with her tweet. She also tagged party’s national president J P Nadda, national organising secretary B L Santhosh, national women wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan, state president K Annamalai and several other leaders.