Annamalai orders probe into Surya-Daisy Saran’s controversial convo

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the leaked controversial telephonic conversation and a heated argument between State president of party's OBC wing Surya Siva and State president of the minority wing Daisy Saran. He also issued a gag order against state-level leaders and functionaries from participating in debates on YouTube Channels.
Hours after the telephonic conversation between Surya and Daisy Saran hit social media and went viral, putting the party leadership in an embarrassing situation, Annamalai said a disciplinary committee has been constituted under party state vice president Prof P Kanagasabapathi.
“The issue related to the telephonic conversation between the leaders of the OBC wing and minority wing was brought to my knowledge this morning,” he said in a statement without going into the details of the issue. He continued that the committee has been asked to submit the report within seven days.
Until the committee submits its report, Surya has been advised not to participate in party-related programmes and activities, Annamalai further said.
Annamalai, in yet another statement, dissuaded the party leaders and functionaries from participating in debates and interviews on Youtube channels. “While giving interviews, some of the party functionaries are airing their personal views and criticising the leaders of the alliance parties. Their views and opinions are contracting to the stand of the party and its leadership and it's carrying forward a wrong perception that they are reflecting the stand,” Annamalai said in the gag order.
The party functionaries, except the official spokespersons of the party, wish to give interviews on YouTube channels, they should inform the state president of the media cell P Ranganayakulu. “I wish to inform you that the party functionaries should give interviews only after taking prior permission from the party in the future,” he said in the gag order and cautioned that suitable action would be taken against those who violate this.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android