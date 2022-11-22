Annamalai orders probe into Surya-Daisy Saran’s controversial convo

CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Tuesday constituted an inquiry committee to probe into the leaked controversial telephonic conversation and a heated argument between State president of party's OBC wing Surya Siva and State president of the minority wing Daisy Saran. He also issued a gag order against state-level leaders and functionaries from participating in debates on YouTube Channels.

Hours after the telephonic conversation between Surya and Daisy Saran hit social media and went viral, putting the party leadership in an embarrassing situation, Annamalai said a disciplinary committee has been constituted under party state vice president Prof P Kanagasabapathi.

“The issue related to the telephonic conversation between the leaders of the OBC wing and minority wing was brought to my knowledge this morning,” he said in a statement without going into the details of the issue. He continued that the committee has been asked to submit the report within seven days.

Until the committee submits its report, Surya has been advised not to participate in party-related programmes and activities, Annamalai further said.