BJP women cadre seek action against Surya for abusing Daisy Saran

CHENNAI: The telephonic conversation between BJP’s state president of OBC and minority wing's over party posting has created an embarrassment for the state unit since it was out on social media and widely spared.

Sources in the party said the telephonic conversation, which was leaked on Monday night, was nearly two-months old. It was a spin-off of a programme organised in Trichy. A small picture of state president of OBC cell Surya was used in posters pasted in the city in connection with the programme.

“Angered over this, Surya called Daisy Saran (state president of Minority wing) and abused her using filthy language. The issue was taken to the knowledge of K Annamalai (state president of the party), but no action has been taken against him. He was let go free with a piece of advice. This is not the first time such abusers were excused. This gesture is encouraging persons like him to repeat the same,” said a woman functionary of the party, preferrying anonymity.

“The state leader disapproved of the disciplinary action against the person. He went a step ahead and gave him a posting,” she expressed her anguish. Now, the issue related to Surya has been taken to the knowledge of party national women wing leader Vanathi Srinivasan demanded action. “The party should have the same yardstick in handling persons abusing, insulting women politicians and targeting their personal life. It should not remain silent when the abusers are within one’s camp,” she said and pointed out women leaders, irrespective of political parties, are subjected to such harassment.

While many senior leaders prepared to remain silent, state president of Other State and Overseas Tamil Development Gayathri Raguram took to social media to flag the issue. She slammed Survya Siva, the state president of OBC Morcha, for abusing the party's women leader Daisy Saran and using unparliamentary words. She likened him for “hyena” and demanded action against him.

“He (Annamalai) promised to sever the tongues of those who speak ill against women. In such circumstances, is it right to attack the women functionary of the same party? It is a blunder to give state level postings to these hyenas,” Raguram said in her tweet.