Surya-Daisy Saran controversial audio: ‘Ready to solve issue’

CHENNAI: With the controversial telephonic conversation leak between Surya and Daisy Saran making headlines in the State, both the party leaders gave a press conference after meeting BJP state chief K Annamalai on Thursday.

President of minority wing Daisy Saran stated, "We are ready to cooperate with each other for the betterment of the party."

While Surya Siva, president of OBC wing, said: "As Akka (Daisy Saran) said, the issue is between both of us, and today we met the inquiry committee regarding this."

"We both have promised to let go of the issue and don’t want to embarrass our party," he continued.

He also said that he has been cooperating with the committee to probe into the leaked controversial telephonic conversation.

The committee has been constituted under party state vice president Prof P Kanagasabapathi. Until the committee submits its report, Surya has been advised not to participate in party-related programmes and activities.

When a reporter asked who leaked the audio, Surya said, "The audio was not leaked by us, it was leaked by someone and the committee will take a stringent action against this."

It may be noted that Gayathri Raguramm was removed from the party positions for six months for continuously violating the party discipline and acting against the party’s interest to malign the party image earlier on Tuesday.