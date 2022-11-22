BJP's Gayathri Raguramm suspended from party positions for 6 months

CHENNAI: State BJP chief K Annamalai suspended Gayathri Raguramm, president of Overseas Tamil Development/ Art & Culture wing, for 6 months.

In an official release signed by Annamalai, the State unit said that Gayathri Raguramm was suspended as she violated party rules and continuously involved herself in activities that tarnish the image of the party and further asked the cadre not to contact her. She came in support of BJP minority wing leader Daisy Saran after she was verbally abused by Surya Siva, the party's state president of OBC.