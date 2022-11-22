TamilNadu

BJP's Gayathri Raguramm suspended from party positions for 6 months

This comes after a telephonic conversation between them and the subsequent response from Gayathri.
Gayathri during a protest (L) Official release on her suspension (R)
Online Desk

CHENNAI: State BJP chief K Annamalai suspended Gayathri Raguramm, president of Overseas Tamil Development/ Art & Culture wing, for 6 months.

In an official release signed by Annamalai, the State unit said that Gayathri Raguramm was suspended as she violated party rules and continuously involved herself in activities that tarnish the image of the party and further asked the cadre not to contact her. She came in support of BJP minority wing leader Daisy Saran after she was verbally abused by Surya Siva, the party's state president of OBC.

BJP woman cadre seek action against Surya for abusing Daisy Saran

This comes after a telephonic conversation between them and the subsequent response from Gayathri. This row has created an embarassment to the State unit after it was widely spread across social media.

'I was not called for an enquiry'

Following her suspension, Gayathri said she was not called for an enquiry by the high command and would continue to serve people.

