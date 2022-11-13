Heavy rainfall alert in 18 districts of TN: Details here

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) announced on Sunday that heavy rainfall is likely in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Chennai and its suburbs will remain cloudy for the next 48 hours. Chance of moderate rain with thundershowers at few parts of the city," tweeted RMC on its official Twitter handle.

Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in the 18 districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur.

There is a chance of light rain in Cheyyur, Maduranthakam, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, and Uthukottai areas within the next 3 hours.

