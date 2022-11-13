TamilNadu

Heavy rainfall alert in 18 districts of TN: Details here

There is a chance of light rain in Cheyyur, Maduranthakam, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, and Uthukottai areas within the next 3 hours
A new low-pressure area is to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on November 16
A new low-pressure area is to be formed over the Bay of Bengal on November 16
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) announced on Sunday that heavy rainfall is likely in 18 districts of Tamil Nadu.

"Chennai and its suburbs will remain cloudy for the next 48 hours. Chance of moderate rain with thundershowers at few parts of the city," tweeted RMC on its official Twitter handle.

Heavy rain is likely at one or two places in the 18 districts of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga, Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur.

There is a chance of light rain in Cheyyur, Maduranthakam, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, and Uthukottai areas within the next 3 hours.

Rainfall alert

  • From 14.11.2022 to 17.11.2022 - Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning may occur at many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

chennai rains
Tamil Nadu rains
Regional Meteorological Centre
Red Alert
TN rain
Red alert in Chennai
Heavy rain in Chennai
chennai rain news
Chennairains
Heavy rainfall in TN
Chennai schools holiday
Chennai school holiday
Chennai school holiday news
Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu
tn rain alert
Chennai red alert
TN red alert
Cyclone in Tamil Nadu
Schools holiday in Chennai
Schools and colleges holiday
chennai rain news latest
chennai rain news live
red alert in tamilnadu
heavy rainfall alert
Schools and colleges holiday in Chennai
chennai school holiday tomorrow
Holiday for schools and colleges
Red alert in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu red alrert
TN rain alert news

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in