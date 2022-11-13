Several districts in TN to get heavy rain for next 3 hours

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu to get heavy rain along with thunderstorms for the next three hours due to low pressure, said the regional meteorological centre on Sunday.

Widespread rain is falling across Tamil Nadu due to the low pressure area formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Normal life has been affected in Delta districts for the past few days.

There is a possibility of moderate rain in 10 districts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Thiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi, according to Met.