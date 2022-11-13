Tamil Nadu to get light to moderate rainfall for next two days

It has led to a decrease in the rain gradually, for the next two days Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal areas are likely to get light to moderate rain along with thunderstorm activity,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

In Chennai, some areas are expected to get moderate showers in the evening hours. The sky condition to be cloudy and the maximum and minimum temperature in the city is likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea till November 17. As strong wind speed reaching 40 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail over Comorin area and southwest Bay of Bengal,” added Senthamarai.

In the last 24 hours, three places witnessed very heavy rain, and 32 places heavy rain. Of which, Uthiramerur in Kanniyakumari district received the highest amount of rainfall recorded at 17 cm, followed by Tiruthani 13 cm, Erode 12 cm, Maduranthakam, and Tindivanam 11 cm each.

During the Northeast monsoon, Tamil Nadu recorded 16 per cent more rainfall than the actual rainfall.