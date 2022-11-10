Heavy rains back to Chennai; 4 TN districts announce holiday

CHENNAI: Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms hit most parts of the city on Thursday evening after the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heavy rainfall alert for Chennai and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Due to this, Chengalpattu, Ranipet, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur declared holiday for schools and colleges on November 11 (Friday).

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Tiruvallur on November 11. Meanwhile, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakuruchi and Delta districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next two days, said S Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre.

The centre also issued orange alert for Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Kallakuruchi, Cuddalore, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Thirupathur, Nagapattinam, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur and Perambalur.