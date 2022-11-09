Low pressure area formed over Bay of Bengal; TN braces for rains

CHENNAI: A new low pressure area has been formed over the Bay of Bengal, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

It is very likely to move northwestwards towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts with possible slight intensification during the subsequent 48 hours. A heavy rainfall spell is likely to continue in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal and Kerala during the next three days, it said.

It is also said that by November 11, it will move towards Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast.

Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, S Balachandran said the Northeast monsoon is very active in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions and the State-UT regions, including Chennai, have received higher than normal showers.

Authorities said that the city reservoirs of Chembarambakkam and Red Hills are nearing their respective full capacities with continuing inflow and water is released from them as per norms.