'NIA should first investigate Annamalai in Kovai case'

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji after a meeting with West Zone IG, District Collector and Commissioner of Police in Coimbatore, where a blast happened on October 23, asked the public not to take things said by the BJP seriously.

He also mentioned that the situation after the blast returned to normalcy within 12 hours at the site. Although the incident took place a day ahead of Deepavali, the public celebrated the festival without any fear due to the police's swift action.

The Minister also questioned the State BJP chief on how he gave out information even before the investigation could begin. "How did Annamalai know about the people who died in the explosion incident?" he asked and suggested that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should first investigate him.

Stalin, in a recommendation letter, to the MHA had requested on Wednesday to transfer the investigation of the case related to the car cylinder explosion in the Ukkadam area in Coimbatore to the NIA and directed police to ensure security in Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu Police so far has arrested six people in connection with the case, and have invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Those arrested are learnt to be associates of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple in Coimbatore around 4 am on October 23.