Why was TN govt caught napping? Annamalai on Kovai blast

CHENNAI: Baring his fangs against the ruling DMK government, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has asked why did the State government 'neglect' the intelligence report much before the blast took place.
On his Twitter handle, the former Karnataka top cop posed two questions to the government. He asked 'why was the State government caught napping' when there was a threat alert by the intelligence agencies five days before the blast (October 18).
Annamalai further blaming DMK asked was the State government pressured to stop monitoring Mubin (now deceased), who was on the radar of Tamil Nadu state intelligence and Coimbatore police after NIA enquiry in 2019.
He asked Chief Minister MK Stalin if he will answer or remain in 'silent mode'.
After the car blast rocked the sensitive Coimbatore region on the eve of Deepavali, the case was transferred to the NIA and six arrests have been made so far.
