Why was TN govt caught napping? Annamalai on Kovai blast

CHENNAI: Baring his fangs against the ruling DMK government, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai has asked why did the State government 'neglect' the intelligence report much before the blast took place.

On his Twitter handle, the former Karnataka top cop posed two questions to the government. He asked 'why was the State government caught napping' when there was a threat alert by the intelligence agencies five days before the blast (October 18).