Kovai car blast: 'Tamil soil now heaven for anti-nationals’

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu state BJP president K Annamalai on Thursday said the Tamil soil has become a heaven for all anti-national elements to take refuge.

Speaking to ANI in the wake of the car blast in Coimbatore on October 23, in which one person was charred to death, Annamalai said, "We are happy that the case is going to National Investigation Agency (NIA). The tentacles of this terror are much deeper. It has spread across Coimbatore."

"We are worried about the mindset of this government. The case was of such seriousness and ramifications but the state government denied admitting it and even forced the DGP to call it a cylinder blast... Such kind of thing never happened in the history of Tamil Nadu. We have never seen this kind of incompetent government, " the state BJP leader said.

He alleged that the ruling DMK government was completely clueless about internal security and law and order.

"Tamil soil has become a heaven for all anti-national elements to come and hide here. The intention of the attack was to kill thousands," said the BJP leader.

Annamalai also alleged that DMK government forced the state DGP to term the terror attack a cylinder blast for appeasement politics. He alleged that the police force were restrained by the state government to take action against terror activities.