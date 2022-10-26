NIA arrives in Kovai to investigate terror angle in car blast case

CHENNAI: Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrived in Coimbatore on Wednesday morning to investigate terror angle in the car blast incident.
A team headed by DIG KB Vandana met police officials and gathered information regarding the car blast near a temple resulting in death of Jameesha Mubin, (29) from Kottaimedu area on Sunday early morning hours.
The NIA officials are expected to visit the blast site to gather evidence and further take over investigation into the case from Coimbatore City Police. The probe by the premier investigation agency commenced a day after the city police booked five persons, who were in close link with Mubin under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Meanwhile, a special team of police carried out a search in the house of one Afzal, who is a relative of Mubin on Vincent Road in Ukkadam. A laptop and a few other materials were seized in the search.
Another team of police have gone to Kerala to investigate if Mubin and his five associates had visited the Viyyur Central Prison to meet a person lodged in connection with a terror case. Earlier, a car parked along the roadside over the last few days in Mettupalayam in Coimbatore outskirts triggered panic.
After a check, the bomb squad sleuths ruled out any foul play as the car owned by one Abdul Mohammed remained parked due to some snag. Police also urged residents to remove vehicles parked along the road side in the Kottaimedu area as a precaution.
