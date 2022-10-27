Stop dropping verbal bombs: DMK tells Annamalai

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has asked state BJP president K Annamalai not to drop “verbal bombs” for scoring political brownie points in the State.

Hours before State Electricity Minister K Senthilbalaji reviewed the security arrangements and issued a detailed presser in Coimbatore, the DMK party mouthpiece “Murasoli” published a damning editorial accusing the saffron party of attempting to exploit the Coimbatore car blast to its political advantage.

Unlike minister Senthilbalaji who refused to directly name or chose to make only a subtle reference to either Annamalai or the state BJP, the DMK editorial opened its critique of the saffron party by accusing the BJP of trying to make the most of violence.

“BJP is a kind of party that waits anxiously for violence to unfold anywhere in the country so that it could get political gains. The BJP has attempted to gain political mileage out of the Coimbatore incident. But, the state police has responded fittingly (to the BJP) by acting swiftly and promptly,” the Murasoli editorial said.

Detailing the mysterious car blast incident that took place in the textile city on October 23 and the subsequent police action all the way upto invocation of UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) and transfer of the case probe to NIA (National Investigation Agency), the DMK mouthpiece said that Annamalai, who welcomed the arrival of the police to Coimbatore after the incident on social media on Deepavali day, has started making baseless statements post-Deepavali.

“As a former cop he must be aware that the police do not publicize the details of the investigation in such cases immediately. His statements to the media only show his desperation to gain (political) mileage,” Murasoli read, accusing the state BJP of trying to trigger panic among the people by remarking that Coimbatore has transformed into a violent place. Condemning political parties for triggering fear among the people while the police are trying to do the vice versa, the DMK said, “Some people might do well to stop dropping verbal bombs. Strong action on the part of the CM has created a peaceful atmosphere in Tamil Nadu.”