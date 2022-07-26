TamilNadu

'Telegram not cooperating sufficiently': SIT on Kallakurichi row

Online Desk

CHENNAI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is investigating the riots along with cybercrime branch on Tuesday said that instant messaging platform, Telegram, did not cooperate sufficiently in the investigation related to the Kallakurichi riots.

Kallakurichi violence: Intelligence warns of caste clashes

The special investigation team added that social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook are fully cooperating. Additionally, the investigation from the team also found that more people joined Telegram groups than WhatsApp to spread misinformation and rumours on the girl's death.

Kallakurichi schoolgirl's body buried along with book

Meanwhile, the Kallakurichi district police wrote a letter to Twitter regarding the riots after the death of a Class 12 girl and sought details of those who spread rumors in this regard.

JIPMER to analyse Kallakurichi victim's autopsy records

Cybercrime and Pasupathipalayam police are on the hunt for people who spread misinformation and rumours on the girl's death. Several clippings from the school campus were circulated on social media by protesters.

It may be noted that State police head C Sylendra Babu, appointed 55 more policemen in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the riots.

Online classes for Kallakurichi school students from Wednesday

On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel under suspicious circumstances. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor, triggering violence in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised.

Don't politicise Kallakurichi schoolgirl's death case: Poyyamozhi

