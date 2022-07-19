SIT formed to probe into Kallakurichi riot; Stalin chairs meeting

S Radhakrishnan, Commandant 5th Battalion, Avadi, M Kingshlin, Superintendent of Police, Crime against Women and Children, Chennai, Thirumal, additional SP, HQRS, Villupuram district, Muthumanikkam, additional SP, HQRS, Tiruppathur district, and Chandramouli, additional SP, Namakkal district, will assist the DIG. The latter has been asked to send a list of Deputy Superintendents of Police, officers and personnel required to assist in the investigation.

The SIT has been tasked to unearth the entire conspiracy behind the incident, identify all violators captured in videos, those who formed Whatsapp groups and spread false news resulting in rioting and take action as per law.

Youtube channels which spread false news and those which conducted parallel media trail, should be blocked. Further, the SIT should file a status report before the Madras high court on the next date of hearing in the case, the DGP said.