Kallakurichi student death: Fresh CCTV footage releases
CHENNAI: After a special investigation team (SIT) was set up by the Tamil Nadu government to probe into the suspicious death of a Class 12 girl at a private school in Kallakurichi following public outrage, a fresh CCTV footage from the girl's hostel at the night she had allegedly killed herself has surfaced.
In the new footage, the 16-year-old was seen walking on the corridor from the study room to her room using the stairs. The time of the footage was 9:30 pm on July 12, she allegedly jumped from the third floor later that night.
The girl reportedly has jumped from the third floor to ground to end her life.
Parents refused to take her mortal remains as they suspected foul play, and since there wasn't proper response from the school authorities they staged protests. Soon the protests, that turned violent, gained attention and grew in numbers. The irate protestors ransacked the school and burnt the institution's vehicles on July 17.
School authorities, however, maintained in their statement that it was a suicide.
Following public outcry, the Tamil Nadu government set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the case.
