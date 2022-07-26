Kallakurichi row: Cops write to Twitter over rumours during riots

CHENNAI: The Kallakurichi district police on Tuesday wrote a letter to Twitter regarding the riots after the death of a Class 12 girl and sought details of those who spread rumors in this regard.
Cybercrime and Pasupathipalayam police are on the hunt for people who spread misinformation and rumours on the girl's death. Several clippings from the school campus were circulated on social media by protesters.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu state intelligence has given inputs to the state police regarding the possibility of clashes between Dalit outfits and the Gounder community in Kallakurichi, in wake of the the suicide by a Class 12 girl student.
While police and the district administration agree to the fact that the attack on the school was pre-planned and well orchestrated, the input on the possible clashes in the districts of Kallakurichi and Villupuram is being seriously taken up by the police authorities.
On Monday, the School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that from Wednesday, online classes will be held for students of the private school.
On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel under suspicious circumstances. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor, triggering widespread violence in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised.
