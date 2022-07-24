Kallakurichi riots: 55 more cops appointed in SIT

CHENNAI: DGP C Sylendra Babu on Sunday ordered the appointment of 55 more policemen in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the Kallakurichi riots.
An additional 55 people including 12 inspectors from Cuddalore, Vellore and Salem districts have been appointed. It has been informed that they will work under 18 officers headed by Salem DIG and the policemen are reported to work in 3 divisions and probe the riots.
On Saturday, the body of the deceased schoolgirl was buried along with her book in Periyanesalur village of Cuddalore district with tight police security around the village. Political leaders, including Minister CV Ganesan, AIADMK MLA Arunmozhithevan, and Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam President Sridhar Vandaiyar, also participated in the funeral.
Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, will study in detail the autopsy records of the class 12 student who had allegedly killed herself on July 13 from the hostel of a private residential school in Kallakurichi, and submit a final report in a month's time.
Earlier, the Madras High Court directed the parents to get the body on Saturday between 6 am and 7 am and conduct the last rites peacefully on the same day evening. Justice N Sathish Kumar set aside the plea, by the minor's parents, to conduct the re-post-mortem with a doctor of their choice.
On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel under suspicious circumstances. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor and had turned violent in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android