Kallakurichi riots: 55 more cops appointed in SIT

Earlier, the Madras High Court directed the parents to get the body on Saturday between 6 am and 7 am and conduct the last rites peacefully on the same day evening. Justice N Sathish Kumar set aside the plea, by the minor's parents, to conduct the re-post-mortem with a doctor of their choice.

On July 13, the 17-yr-old who belonged to Periyanesalur village in the Cuddalore district was found dead in the premises of the school hostel under suspicious circumstances. The girl, an inmate of a room on the third floor of the hostel, is suspected to have ended her life by jumping from the top floor and had turned violent in Kallakurichi on Sunday. Several, including police, were injured and properties of the school were vandalised.