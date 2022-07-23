Kallakurichi schoolgirl's body buried along with book

CHENNAI: The body of the deceased schoolgirl was buried on Saturday along with her book in Periyanesalur village of Cuddalore district with tight police security around the village.
The book was tied to her body as she had intended to opt for medicine. More than 100 women gathered at the Periyanesalur graveyard.
Political leaders, including Minister CV Ganesan, AIADMK MLA Arunmozhithevan, and Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam President Sridhar Vandaiyar, also participated in the funeral.
Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police, R Pakalavan escorted the body from Kallakurichi Government general hospital amid tight security and handed it over to her parents on Saturday morning for last rites.
Subramanian, the victim’s neighbour said: “We don’t want any outsiders at our beloved girl’s funeral. Her father was a farmer like us and had gone to Singapore. Her mother worked as an insurance advisor and slowly they picked up in their economic status. The girl used to commute to school daily before taking up an accommodation in the hostel on July 1. It is a real tragedy to our whole village.”
Meanwhile, Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, will study in detail the autopsy records of the class 12 student who killed herself on July 13 from the hostel of a private residential school in Kallakurichi, and submit a final report in a month's time.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android