Chess Olympiad 2022: Local holiday for 4 TN districts on July 28

CHENNAI: Minister for Public Works Department and Highways EV Velu on Saturday announced that 4 districts from Tamil Nadu namely Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu will be given a local holiday on the occasion of the opening ceremony of the 44th Chess Olympiad on Thursday (28 July).
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reviewed the preparatory works undertaken for the Chess Olympiad that is set to happen on July 28 and will go on till August 10. In the review meeting with ministers and officials held at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister was briefed about the steps taken to receive international players in Chennai airport and the accommodation works undertaken by the State government. EV Velu, who recently reviewed the preparatory works in Chennai Airport, briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities set up there for the international event.
Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanthan briefed him about the steps taken at Nehru Indoor stadium for the inauguration function and at the event venue at Mahabalipuram.
Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan explained about the hop-on-hop-off bus services to be introduced for the Chess Olympiad and also suggested to the Chief Minister that a local holiday can be announced on the day when the inauguration function is planned.
Stalin also inquired about the new website and the app that is developed for the Chess Olympiad for the ease of people to know about the details and results of the game. He also directed the Ministers and officials to ensure that all facilities are set up for the players and the spectators in Mahabalipuram.
Meanwhile, two players from Hungary, arrived at Chennai International Airport and 20 more are set to arrive in Chennai tonight.
