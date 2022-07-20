Chess Olympiad animation video themed on Chennai's iconic sites

CHENNAI: The animation video of the 44th Chess Olympiad video released today with an impressive design. The video shows a lot of famous places in Chennai designed with chess pieces placed next to them. These iconic sites include Light House, LIC building, Valluvar Kottam, Kathipara bridge, Napier bridge, Chennai Central, and Mahabalipuram temple.
The 44th International Chess Olympiad is set to be held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai from July 28 to August 10.
Earlier, actor Rajinikanth launched the teaser of the 44th International Chess Olympiad. The video was directed by Director Vignesh Sivan and was composed by AR Rahman.
The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the Chess Olympiad.
About 2,500 players and coaches from across the world are set to take part in the tournament and for sports enthusiasts, Tamil Nadu shall be the centre of international attraction. The Chess Olympiad is going to be held in an indoor sports hall for chess players is being constructed on an area of 52,000 square feet at the Portpoint Sheraton hotel complex in Pooncheri.
