Chess Olympiad animation video themed on Chennai's iconic sites

Earlier, actor Rajinikanth launched the teaser of the 44th International Chess Olympiad. The video was directed by Director Vignesh Sivan and was composed by AR Rahman.

The Tamil Nadu government has allocated Rs 92.13 crore for conducting the Chess Olympiad.

About 2,500 players and coaches from across the world are set to take part in the tournament and for sports enthusiasts, Tamil Nadu shall be the centre of international attraction. The Chess Olympiad is going to be held in an indoor sports hall for chess players is being constructed on an area of ​​52,000 square feet at the Portpoint Sheraton hotel complex in Pooncheri.