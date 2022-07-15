Rajinikanth launches teaser of 44th Int'l Chess Olympiad

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth on Friday launched the teaser of the 44th International Chess Olympiad.
The teaser features the shore temple in Mahabalipuram with classical dancers and AR Rahman's vocals. "CMOTamilNadu @chennaichess22,” read the tweet.
Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter and announced that the teaser for the 44th FIDE chess Olympiad is to be launched by actor Rajinikanth at 7:30 pm today.
He wrote, "Teaser video for 44th FIDE chess Olympiad to be launched by superstar @rajinikanth at 7:30 PM today, Stay tuned. #ChessChennai2022 @chennaichess22." (sic)
The 44th International Chess Olympiad is set to held in Mahabalipuram, Chennai from July 28 to August 10. 186 countries and more than 2 thousand players are going to be participating in this tournament.
Stalin on Tuesday had inspected all the works for the 44th International Chess Olympiad, held a review meeting, and played a game of chess with Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan at a private hotel in Mahabalipuram where the international event.
A grand inauguration event has been planned in Nehru Indoor Stadium. State government had constituted a high level committee under Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and also had allotted Rs 92 crore for the event.
