Stalin reviews preparatory works for Chess Olympiad

CHENNAI: Fresh after his long Covid break, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday reviewed the preparatory works undertaken for the upcoming 44th International Chess Olympiad.

In the review meeting with ministers and officials, the Chief Minister was briefed about the steps taken to receive international players in Chennai airport and the accomodation works undertaken by the State government.

PWD Minister EV Velu, who recently reviewed the preparatory works in Chennai Airport, briefed the Chief Minister about the facilities set up there for the international event. Stalin was also briefed about the security measures undertaken in Mahabalipuram, important dignitaries to be invited for inauguration and valedictory function of the Olympiad, the awareness and promotion activities undertaken by the state government for the event and the Chess Olympiad torch that is set to reach the Nehru indoor stadium on July 28.

Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanthan briefed the Chief Minister about the steps taken in Nehru Indoor stadium for the inauguration function and at the event venue at Mahabalipuram. Tourism Minister M Mathiventhan explained about the hop-on-hop-off bus services to be introduced for the Chess Olympiad and also suggested to the Chief Minister that a local holiday can be announced on the day when inauguration function is planned.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the new website and the app that is developed for Chess Olympiad for the ease of people to know about the details and results of the game. The Chief Minister also directed the Ministers and officials to ensure that all facilities are set up for the players and the spectators in Mahabalipuram.

Chess 'Thambi' takes superhero avatars

Meanwhile, the State government released yet another promotional video for Chess Olympiad in which the mascot for the International event Chess 'Thambi' is now seen with the superhero avatars such as Iron Man and Captain America. Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) has also set up 3D photo booths in shopping malls to promote the 44th International Chess Olympiad, which will commence on July 28 and will go on till August 10.