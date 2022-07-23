Chess Olympiad 2022: Int'l players arrive; 20 more to land

CHENNAI: To participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad this year that is set to be held in Mahabalipuram from July 28 to August 10, foreign players have begun to arrive in the city on Saturday.

Two players from Hungary, arrived at Chennai International Airport today morning at 8.30 a.m. on an Emirates Airlines passenger flight, from Dubai to Chennai. They were received at the Chennai airport by Tamil Nadu government officials and the welcome team of the Chess Olympics. They were taken to a star hotel in a separate car. Before getting into the car, the players admired the toy statue set up at the airport and took photos.

Additionally, 20 more players whop were set to arrive in Chennai on the same flight, will land in the city at 10.40 tonight on flights via Malaysia.

Few more players are also set to arrive in Chennai from Malaysia and Air France for the competition. A special team has been appointed by the Tamil Nadu government and the welcome teams at the airport.