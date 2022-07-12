Stalin inspects preparations for Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works for the 44th International Chess Olympiad and held a review meeting in a private hotel in Mahabalipuram where the international event is scheduled, a release stated.
The International event will be held in a hall with an area of 52,000 square feet and the works are going on at a rapid pace.
Besides, work to renovate a 22,000 square feet indoor stadium is also underway. Works to set up vehicle parking areas, road facilities, electricity facilities, drinking water and other basic amenities are also carried out in the area.
The CM inspected all the works and then played a game of chess with Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan.
The international event commences on July 28 and ends on August 10. A grand inauguration event has been planned in Nehru Indoor Stadium.
State government had constituted a high level committee under Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and also had allotted Rs 92 crore for the event.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister inspected the ongoing flood mitigation works in Semmancheri, Tambaram and southern outskirts of the city carried out at the cost of Rs 75 crore.