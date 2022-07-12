Stalin inspects preparations for Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inspected the ongoing works for the 44th International Chess Olympiad and held a review meeting in a private hotel in Mahabalipuram where the international event is scheduled, a release stated.

The International event will be held in a hall with an area of 52,000 square feet and the works are going on at a rapid pace.

Besides, work to renovate a 22,000 square feet indoor stadium is also underway. Works to set up vehicle parking areas, road facilities, electricity facilities, drinking water and other basic amenities are also carried out in the area.

The CM inspected all the works and then played a game of chess with Sports Minister Siva V Meyyanathan.