MHC reserves orders on the pleas filed by EPS, OPS

Meanwhile, senior advocate A Ramesh submitted that the RDO had invoked sections 145 and 146 of CrPC without application of mind. The senior lawyer further referred to several judgments of the Supreme Court ruling that the RDO cannot invoke Section 145 and 146 when there is a dispute between brothers and father and son on different properties.

However, senior counsel S Vijay Narayan informed the HC that the petitioner could not point out a case of blood relation since this is a matter about the political party governed by its own bye-laws. “Our client is admittedly the headquarters secretary and he is the guardian of the office. Therefore, RDO cannot attach the headquarters,” the senior lawyer noted.

However, APP objected to his contention that if the orders of RDO are revoked, violence should occur again as both EPS and OPS are claiming rights over the party. “They have not filed any civil suits before any court to take possession of the party. If we revoke Sections 145 and 146, again the factions of EPS and OPS would gather there,” he added.

OPS’s advocate submitted that it is an appealable order and they could resolve the differences in a manner known to the law. OPS's advocate also sought permission for submitting a counter against the counter affidavit of police. Recording the submissions, the judge directed OPS to file his counter but held that there will be no more arguments. The court reserved orders and adjourned the matter.