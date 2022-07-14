Days after expelling OPS, EPS sacks both his sons & 16 others

CHENNAI: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled a total of 18 senior party functionaries including coordinator Panneerselvam's son P Ravindhranath Kumar, who is a member of Parliament from Theni district.

A statement from the AIADMK's "interim general secretary" Palaniswami also announced dismissal of Pannerselvam's other son V P Jayapradeep from the party. The list of expelled leaders ranged from district secretaries, former legislators and former MPs. The release stated that the expelled members were involved in anti-party activities and urged the party workers not to have any allegiance with sacked members. Accordingly, they were also stripped from the AIADMK primary membership.