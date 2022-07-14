AIADMK Headquarters Case: HC orders police to file a counter

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Greater Chennai City Police (GCCP) to file a detailed counter regarding the clash that erupted between the supporters of the AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on the premises of AIADMK headquarters and adjoining areas in Royapettah on July 11.

Justice N Sathish Kumar passed the direction on hearing the criminal original petitions filed by both EPS and OPS. The petitioners claimed right over the AIADMK headquarters and challenged the actions of the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) who locked and sealed the party office.

Senior counsel S Vijay Narayan appearing for EPS submitted that when the AIADMK general council meeting was held at Vanagaram, OPS and his supporters stormed into the AIADMK office and vandalized the properties. The former AG also informed that OPS supporters had taken the computer and files from the AIADMK head office.

Recording the submission, the judge questioned OPS’s counsel as to why his client was entering the AIADMK office just minutes before a single judge pronounced an order on his plea to stall the GC meeting.

Senior counsel A Ramesh representing OPS submitted that since OPS was the treasurer of the party, he entered the AIADMK headquarters.

Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Raj Thilak submitted that 300 policemen were deployed at the spot to prevent violence. “When OPS came there, police stopped him from entering the party office. He claimed that he is the coordinator of the party and has the right to enter into the office,” APP noted.

However, Vijay Narayan claimed that since his client EPS was the headquarters secretary and newly elected interim general secretary, he is the rightful guardian of the AIADMK headquarters. “While OPS supporters entered the office, the police did not stop them from involving in violence. The order of RDO to pass orders under Section 145 and 146 of CrPC to lock and seal the AIADMK headquarters is malicious and liable to be set aside,” he added.

Meanwhile, OPS submitted that the RDO implemented the order mechanically without application of the mind and that the officer should have enquired both the parties before locking and sealing the office. His advocate also submitted that the issue between his client and EPS can be resolved through some mechanism and prayed to grant liberty to approach a civil court. Vijay Narayan rejected that submission saying that OPS was removed from the party and there is no chance of them coming together.

Recording the submissions, the judge directed the APP to file a detailed counter including CCTV footage on Friday explaining the violent scene that occurred in AIADMK headquarters.