Stalin hospitalised to examine Covid-related symptoms

Stalin tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was under home isolation.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for investigation and observation for Covid-related symptoms.

"Honourable Chief Minister, Thiru MK Stalin has been admitted to Kauvery Hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai for investigations and observation for Covid related symptoms," the hospital said in a release.

Stalin tested positive for the virus on Tuesday and was under home isolation. In a tweet, he stated, "I was feeling tired today. Testing confirmed that I was Covid positive and have isolated myself. Let's all wear masks, get vaccinated and stay safe."

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi had wished CM Stalin a speedy recovery from the infection.

"I learnt with utmost concern that you have tested positive for Covid-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery," Governor Ravi told Stalin in a letter.

