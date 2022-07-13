HC to hear petitions by EPS, OPS for opening AIADMK HQ

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court is set to hear the petitions filed by AIADMK’s new interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and former chief minister O Panneerselvam for removing the lock and seal by the revenue department on the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maligai, the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai on Thursday.

Justice N Sathish Kumar has listed the matter for hearing on Thursday under the title ‘To Set Aside’.

Earlier, Edappadi K Palaniswami and Panneerselvam had claimed rights over the property and called the act of the revenue department malicious.

EPS, in his affidavit, claimed that the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) sealing the party office was a malafide action and was taken in collusion with the police.

“There is no dispute over the possession of the property. There were no grounds to invoke sections 145 and 146 of the CrPC. It is mandatory for the RDO to call the concerned parties for an inquiry,” EPS stated in his petition.

He further charged Panneerselvam stating that he and his men stormed the office and ransacked the same when the AIADMK general council meeting was held in Vanagaram in Chennai on July 11.

“The entire event was premeditated and orchestrated with the police support,” EPS accused his former party colleague and added that he was the rightful guardian of the building since he is the headquarters secretary of the party and has been elected as the interim general secretary of AIADMK.

Meanwhile, Panneerselvam stated in his affidavit that he is the coordinator and treasurer of AIADMK and he has the right to enjoy the peaceful possession of the AIADMK headquarters. He also noted that the RDO’s action to seal the building shows ‘non-application of mind’ and added that the claims of EPS to be the interim general secretary of AIADMK are pending before the Apex Court.

On Wednesday, advocate Mohammed Riyaz for EPS mentioned before the judge for an urgent hearing in the afternoon. However, the judge noted that since the matter was filed by an MLA, he has to get the approval of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari.

Recently senior advocate S Vijay Narayan for EPS and advocate P Rajalakshmi for OPS mentioned before the HC on Tuesday to take the case on the same day.