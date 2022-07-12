AIADMK leadership row: Tight security at party head office

CHENNAI: As the conflict between Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam turned into a major riot at the Royapettah head office, tight security has been put in place to avoid further violence.

On Monday morning, chaos prevailed near the party headquarters as party cadres hurled stones at each other and exchanged blows. Supporters of OPS broke open the locked door of the party headquarters to make way for their leader’s entry into the office, after supporters of EPS allegedly blocked entry of Panneerselvam’s vehicle.

Within hours of the violence, police resorted to mild lathi charge to make the cadres disperse from the area after which Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO), south Chennai division, Sai Vardhini sealed the party headquarters, under section 145 Cr.PC ( (procedure where dispute is likely to cause breach of peace).