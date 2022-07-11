City

Police failed to provide security at AIADMK HQ, says EPS

The tussle over AIADMK's dual leadership intensified today with the party's General Council meeting was elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the AIADMK's new interim General Secretary.
Police failed to provide security at AIADMK HQ, says EPS
Cops controlling the situation in and around Royapettah
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Newly-elected interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that police protection at the party headquarters didn’t serve any purpose.

While talking to reporters, he said "Royapettah police and Commissioner's office didn't take steps to provide proper security to party HQ.”

Cops controlling the situation in and around Royapettah
EPS, AIADMK's new General Secy, pays floral tribute at MGR, Jaya

He further added, "Our party cadre gave a complaint at Royapettah PS that anti-social elements might enter Party HQ & they asked for protection. Ex-Min D Jayakumar also gave a complaint to Chennai Commissioner to provide security to Party HQ. It's proved that our info was true."

Cops controlling the situation in and around Royapettah
Time for AIADMK workers to come together: Sasikala on GC meet

The tussle over AIADMK's dual leadership intensified today with the party's General Council meeting was elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the AIADMK's new interim General Secretary.

Cops controlling the situation in and around Royapettah
Give Bharat Ratna to Amma, Annadurai, Periyar: AIADMK

A clash erupted between OPS and EPS sides, who pelted stones against each other, and also burnt posters and banners ahead of the meeting. OPS supporters ransacked the AIADMK headquarters minutes before the General Council meeting of AIADMK being held at Vanagaram.

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami
AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam
AIADMK GC meet
AIADMK Presidium Chairman
AIADMK crisis
AIADMK leadership battle
AIADMK general council meet
AIADMK tussle
MGR Memorial
AIADMK battle
EPS vs OPS battle
OPS expelled
JCD Prabhakar
AIADMK 16 resolutions
PH Manoj Pandian
Sasikala on AIADMK GC meet
OPS EPS war

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in