Police failed to provide security at AIADMK HQ, says EPS

CHENNAI: Newly-elected interim General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said that police protection at the party headquarters didn’t serve any purpose.
While talking to reporters, he said "Royapettah police and Commissioner's office didn't take steps to provide proper security to party HQ.”
He further added, "Our party cadre gave a complaint at Royapettah PS that anti-social elements might enter Party HQ & they asked for protection. Ex-Min D Jayakumar also gave a complaint to Chennai Commissioner to provide security to Party HQ. It's proved that our info was true."
The tussle over AIADMK's dual leadership intensified today with the party's General Council meeting was elected Edappadi K Palaniswami as the AIADMK's new interim General Secretary.
A clash erupted between OPS and EPS sides, who pelted stones against each other, and also burnt posters and banners ahead of the meeting. OPS supporters ransacked the AIADMK headquarters minutes before the General Council meeting of AIADMK being held at Vanagaram.