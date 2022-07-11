TamilNadu

OPS supporters ransack AIADMK HQ, make way for leader's entry

They broke open the locked door of the headquarters building, making way for the entry of O Panneerselvam, who for now has given a skip for the general council meeting and has chosen to be at the party headquarters
CHENNAI: Chennai: Supporters of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam ransacked the AIADMK headquarters on Avvai Shanmugam Salai, Royapettah on Monday, minutes before the General Council meeting of AIADMK being held at Vanagaram.

In an unprecedented violence, witnessed in the neighbourhood, supporters of O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy clashed with each other, hurling stones. The number of supporters for OPS were more and several cars were damaged.

Police which did not predict the violence were caught unaware.

