Bodies of 15 Indian tourists killed in Vietnam boat accident to be sent home soon

The Indian Embassy in Hanoi also said that 16 of the 17 rescued Indian tourists are on their way back home. One, who is in critical condition, is hospitalised in Phu Quoc.

The 15 were killed when a speedboat carrying 32 tourists from India and four local crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday. All others were rescued.

"The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening," the embassy said in a post on X.

"After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest," it said.

The embassy further said its teams were closely coordinating with the Vietnamese authorities, who have assured all assistance for the earliest transportation of the mortal remains to India.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two were from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the embassy.