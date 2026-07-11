10 from Tamil Nadu drown in Vietnam

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay said the State government has deputed Salem DIG Santosh Hadimani to travel to Ho Chi Minh City to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies.

Among the dead are two from Kerala and three from Andhra Pradesh. According to Vietnamese media reports, the speedboat was carrying 32 tourists from India and four crew members. An Indian national who witnessed the tragedy said the boat had barely travelled 300-400 metres from the shore when it suddenly overturned.

A 43-year-old father of two from Palani, Murugaprabu, is among the dead. Murugaprabu, a mobile phone trader, was on an incentive trip organised by a private mobile phone company for him, his business partner Nirmalkumar (41), and other dealers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in recognition of their sales performance.