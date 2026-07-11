Palani mobile trader dies in Vietnam boat tragedy during incentive trip

Murugaprabu (43) of Sivagiripatti near Palani had travelled to Vietnam with his business partner Nirmalkumar (41) and other dealers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on an incentive tour organised by a private mobile phone company in recognition of their sales performance.

According to family members, Murugaprabu had shared photographs from the trip on his WhatsApp status just hours before the accident and had told relatives that he would return to Palani on Monday after completing the tour.