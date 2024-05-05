Two more letters penned by late Tirunelveli Congress leader Jeyakumar uncovered

CHENNAI: Two more letters penned by deceased Tirunelveli East District Congress President KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh has been disclosed by the police department on Sunday. According to Daily Thanthi, the letters, dated April 27, were addressed to his son-in-law Jayapal.

He wrote to Jayapal that 14 people owed him lakhs of money, urging not to seek revenge on anyone and that the law would do its duty.

The late leader has also directed that Rs 10 lakh has to be given to a person in Idinthakarai and Rs 5 lakh to Tirunelveli District Congress President Sankarapandian. He has also mentioned details of property documents.

He also expressed his gratitude in the letters to the people who supported him during his daughter Catherine's wedding.

Police on Saturday morning recovered KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh's body from his 10-acre farm, adjacent to his house near Karisuthu Pudur village. It was found in a completely charred state. His legs were tied together with a string, reports added.

Police had also recovered a letter handwritten by Jeyakumar where he stated that he had received threatening phone calls recently.

The late leader was reportedly frustrated after Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan did not give him the money he spent on poll expenses.

Jeyakumar had gone missing on May 2. His son Jebrin had filed a missing person complaint at the Uvari police station on May 3.

A government contractor and a businessman, Jeyakumar hailed from a staunch Congress family.

Seven special teams have been formed to investigate Jeyakumar’s death. The police are awaiting the postmortem report.

Meanwhile, leaders of various political parties have condemned the police for their alleged inaction and have demanded strict action against those involved. PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has called for a CBI probe.

(With inputs from bureau)