Will act after police probe into Cong dist president’s death, says Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Refusing to admit that intra-party rivalry was behind the death of Tirunelveli east district president Jeyakumar, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Saturday said that the party would initiate stringent action if any party person was involved in the alleged murder of the Congress district president.

Talking to media persons at party state headquarters Sathyamurthy Bhavan, Selvaperunthagai said, "We have constituted a committee within the party to probe and find out what had happened. The police investigation must not be impeded in any way. As soon as the police report comes out, we will disclose the full details to the media. Personally, it is a great loss to me."

Describing Jeyakumar's death as a great loss to the party, Selvaperunthagai who rushed to Tirunelveli in the afternoon, said, "We will take party related action after the autopsy report unearths the cause and manner of his death. Whoever it is, we will definitely take strong action because a life has been lost."

Adding that Jeyakumar was a powerful district president in the south who successfully coordinated the visits of Rahul Gandhi, the TNCC chief said that Jayakumar was a district president appreciated by Rahul Gandhi and a major pillar of the Congress party has fallen.

Meanwhile, Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan who is in the eye of the storm following the unearthing of an alleged letter naming him, said that when he had contested the by poll, Jayakumar was very supportive.

"He (Jeyakumar) worked hard for the Congress and alliance parties in the 2021 Assembly polls. Even during the recently concluded Parliamentary, we worked together very closely. He is a very close friend of mine. It is a great loss to our party."

Asked about the alleged letter written by Jayakumar that Manoharan intimidated him over a monetary dispute, Manoharan said that there was no truth in it and the rumours spread about the money shows that some were trying to pin him down for the death.