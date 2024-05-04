Annamalai calls for inquiry into tragic death of Congress district President

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai released a statement on Saturday, expressing shock and concern regarding the discovery of the charred remains of Tirunelveli District Congress President KPK Jeyakumar Dhanasingh.

In the statement, he noted that Jeyakumar had been missing for the past two days until his son, reported the discovery of his father's burned body, sparking alarm.

"The discovery of the deceased body of President of the Congress Party, Jeyakumar in Tirunelveli East District, who was previously reported missing, is indeed shocking," he stated.

"It appears that on April 30, Jeyakumar lodged a complaint with the District Superintendent of Police, expressing concern for his safety. Notably, he mentioned the names of Nanguneri Congress legislator Ruby Manoharan and former state president of the Congress party, Thangkabalu, in his complaint. However, the police do not seem to have taken any action," Annamalai added.

"According to the complaint of the district president of the Congress party, if this is the situation in the DMK regime, the question of law and order security faced by the common people is strongly raised," he said.

"I strongly urge the DMK government to initiate an inquiry against all individuals mentioned in the complaint filed by the late Congress Tirunelveli East District President Jeyakumar and uncover the truth," Annamalai noted.